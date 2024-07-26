Diljit Dosanjh brings his 2nd global collab for 2024 with American rapper NLE Choppa

Mumbai: Further solidifying his image as a global Punjabi icon, singer Diljit Dosanjh on Friday unveiled his second international collaboration for 2024 with American rapper NLE Choppa for the track Muhammad Ali.

The urban pop anthem, produced by Da Honorable CNOTE and released on YouTube, has been penned by Dosanjh, Choppa and Chani Nattan.

Dosanjh has earlier collaborated with various international artists, including American rapper Saweetie, Australian singer-songwriter Sia and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, apart from performing at the international music festival Coachella last year.

Talking about the latest collaboration, the Punjabi singing sensation, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, said it is all about "resilience" and "empowerment".