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Diljit Dosanjh recalls performing at birthday parties for Rs 5,000 to make ends meet

The 'Amar Singh Chamkila' star said he always dreamt of becoming 'rich and famous' because financial security was a necessity.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 15:05 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 15:05 IST
Entertainment NewsDiljit DosanjhTrending

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