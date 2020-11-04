'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' to 'Baghban': 5 Bollywood movies that celebrate the essence of Karva Chauth

There's no denying the fact that Karva Chauth, which involves women fasting for the long lives of their husbands, is widely regarded as one of the most 'romantically beautiful' festivals celebrated in the country. With the festivities set to begin, here is a look at five popular Bollywood movies that highlight the traditions associated with the special occasion.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by the iconic Yash Raj Films banner, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge revolved around the breezy yet intense romance between a carefree young man and a woman from a conservative family.

The blockbuster, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, featured an unforgettable scene in which 'Simran' keeps a vrata for her true love 'Raj' despite being engaged to someone else.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Karva Chauth was an important part of the film's narrative as it added a new dimension to the romantic journey of the female protagonist, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the initial portions of the film, 'Nandini' was seen celebrating the festival with her love interest, played by Salman Khan. Later, she reluctantly celebrated the special day with her husband.

The crackling chemistry between the beauty queen and 'Bhai' proved in the brilliantly shot to be a highlight of the film, adding a new dimension to the viewing experience.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of the biggest movies of the year as it brought together the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Big B and Kareena Kapoor. It featured the unforgettable Bole Chudiyan number, which revolved around Karva Chauth festivities.

Baabul (2006)

The star-studded Baabul featured a sweet and touching Karva Chauth scene that appealed to the family audience. The biggie had a stellar cast headlined by Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan and the original 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini.

Baghban (2003)

Baghban, widely regarded as one of the most emotionally-gripping movies of 2003, revolved around the subdued yet intense bond between an aged couple separated by their children. In a touching sequence, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood was seen greeting his wife over a telephone on Karva Chauth