Dino Morea rejects claims that party held at his house day before Sushant Singh Rajput died

Model and actor Dino Morea has denied that any party was held at his Bandra home the day before Sushant Singh Rajput died.

"There was never any such gathering at my residence, please get your facts right before making these allegations. Do not drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this," the 44 year-old actor said on Wednesday.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane has claimed that a group of persons including a Maharashtra minister met at the house of Dino Morea before moving to the duplex flat of Sushant Singh Rajput on 13 June.

On Monday, Mumbai police chief Parambir Singh has said that the Bandra police that has investigated the case has collected the CVTV footage of 13 and 14 June of Mount Blanc building, in which the late actor stayed, but did not find any evidence of that there was a party.