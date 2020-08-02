Directing film on Koregaon Bhima battle: Ex-IAS officer

A recently retired IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh has said he will make a movie on the 1818 Koregaon Bhima battle, claiming it would "bring about a sort of revolution for a casteless and classless society and foster the spirit of justice in all".

The Koregaon Bhima battle was fought between Mahar soldiers under the East India Company command and the Peshwa army on January 1, 1818, and it is now part of Dalit folklore on valour, assertiveness and emancipation.

"The movie will show Dalits how their forefathers were treated at the time. Some 2,500 people have contributed money to make the film a reality. I have also acted in it," said Ramesh Thete, a 1993 batch Indian Administrative Service officer who retired on July 31.