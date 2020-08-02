Directing film on Koregaon Bhima battle: Ex-IAS officer

Directing film on Koregaon Bhima battle: Ex-IAS officer

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Aug 02 2020, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 16:57 ist

A recently retired IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh has said he will make a movie on the 1818 Koregaon Bhima battle, claiming it would "bring about a sort of revolution for a casteless and classless society and foster the spirit of justice in all".

The Koregaon Bhima battle was fought between Mahar soldiers under the East India Company command and the Peshwa army on January 1, 1818, and it is now part of Dalit folklore on valour, assertiveness and emancipation.

"The movie will show Dalits how their forefathers were treated at the time. Some 2,500 people have contributed money to make the film a reality. I have also acted in it," said Ramesh Thete, a 1993 batch Indian Administrative Service officer who retired on July 31. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Bhima Koregaon
Koregaon Bhima Battle
Entertainment

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 