<p>One of the most anticipated movies of 2026 about the unknown men, <em>Dhurandhar The Revenge</em>, is all set to hit theaters from tomorrow, March 19, with paid previews kicking off today. The craze for the film has ignited a storm with early screenings. </p><p>However, ahead of the film’s massive release, director Aditya Dhar has earnestly requested the audience not to share spoilers after watching the high-stakes spy action thriller seems more than just a note. In the note, Aditya thanked the audience for showering his film <em>Dhurandhar</em> with enormous love.</p>.'Dhurandhar 2': Buoyed by strong booking numbers, trade exhibitors hope film will break many records.<p>The statement read, “To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family. 5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then. You didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's ! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive. So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest."</p><p>"We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes. With all my love and gratitude, Aditya Dhar Bharat Mata ki... Jai! (sic).</p>.<p>More than just a message, the filmmaker's note has sparked several theories across social media. Audiences who have praised Aditya Dhar's "peak detailing" are now trying to decode his words, eagerly uncovering the narrative twists he’s hiding within the high-stakes world of <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>.</p>.Ranveer Singh’s best scenes in 'Dhurandhar': 5 Moments that will stay with you.<p>Just as the first film used its ending to announce the sequel, Aditya Dhar seems to be following the same playbook for <em>Dhurandhar 2</em>. </p><p>His caption - “Oh, and one more thing. Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling” - has netizens convinced that a <em>Dhurandhar 3</em> announcement or a massive crossover teaser is waiting in the final moments of the 3-hour 49-minute epic.</p>.<p>The hype for the film has been taken to another level with his post. Fans are now dead-sure that the sequel will be another cinematic masterpiece which they’ve anticipated for the last couple of months. </p><p>The director's cryptic updates have sent a happy wave among the fans with the belief that <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> isn't just a movie, but has only confirmed that the film is set to exceed everyone’s imaginations.</p>