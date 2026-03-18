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Director Aditya Dhar’s heartfelt note sparks theories about ‘Dhurandhar 3’

Netizens are convinced that a 'Dhurandhar 3' announcement or a massive crossover teaser is waiting in the final moments of the 3-hour 49-minute epic starring Ranveer Singh.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:42 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodRanveer SinghIndian CinemaTrendingAditya DharFilmyzilla

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