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Director Atlee and wife Priya blessed with a baby girl

Atlee and wife Priya are blessed with a daughter. The couple shares a 3-year-old son, Meer.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 07:28 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 07:28 IST
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