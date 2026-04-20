<p>Filmmaker Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Mohan have welcomed their second child, a daughter, on April 20.</p><p>The couple shares a 3-year-old son, Meer.</p><p>Taking to his Instagram account, Atlee announced the arrival of his daughter. He posted a cartoonish poster of the news with an image of boy meant to represent his son Meer, which reads, "Yay! I’ve got a baby sister! Big Brother Meer." </p><p>The creative further read, “We, Priya & Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl. April 20, 2026."</p><p>Atlee kept the caption short and simply wrote, "Feeling blessed."</p>.<p>Several celebrities including Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Huma Qureshi congratulated the couple in the comment section. </p><p>On January 20, the couple announced their second pregnancy by sharing a carousel of images from their maternity shoot. The images featured Atlee, Priya, Meer and their five furry family members.</p>.<p>The ace filmmaker got married to his long-time girlfriend Priya on November 9, 2014. The couple welcome their first child in January 2023.</p><p>On the professional front, Atlee is busy with his upcoming high-budget fantasy action drama <em>Raaka</em> starring Allu Arjun. The film also features Deepika Padukone as the main lead, along with Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.</p><p>The film is currently under production and is currently eyeing a 2027 release.</p>