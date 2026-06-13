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'Disclosure Day' movie review: The secret everyone already knows

At its core, the story follows Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor), a determined whistleblower intent on exposing a secret agency and the truths it has concealed from the world for decades.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 22:45 IST
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Disclosure Day
2026
2.5/5
Director:Steven Spielberg
Cast:Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson
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Published 12 June 2026, 22:45 IST
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