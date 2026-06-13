'Disclosure Day' movie review: The secret everyone already knows

<p class="bodytext">Few filmmakers possess the ability to transport audiences into another world quite like Steven Spielberg. Whether confronting aliens, dinosaurs, wars, or moral dilemmas, Spielberg's greatest strength has always been making the extraordinary feel tangible and consequential. 'Disclosure Day' arrives with a premise tailor-made for such treatment. Yet for a film built around a world-altering revelation, its biggest problem is that the answer never feels particularly elusive.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At its core, the story follows Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor), a determined whistleblower intent on exposing a secret agency and the truths it has concealed from the world for decades. Standing in his way is Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), who believes that some secrets exist for a reason and that their disclosure could shatter the fragile equilibrium that keeps society functioning. Caught between the two is Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), a woman who appears to possess every answer except the one that matters most — why. The cat-and-mouse dynamic drives the narrative through a series of pursuits and confrontations, but the tension rarely matches the stakes the film claims to be building towards.</p>.Cannes 2026: Where existential angst meets fragile human bonds.<p class="bodytext">The performances are among the film's strongest aspects. O'Connor, Firth and Blunt bring conviction to their roles, elevating material that often feels thinner than it should. Yet the screenplay restricts them, reducing complex questions to convenient plot devices. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For a movie centred on a secret that could redefine humanity's future, 'Disclosure Day' reaches its conclusion with surprising restraint. Rather than exploring the consequences of its premise, it settles for ambiguity. In the end, Spielberg presents a fascinating question, but never quite delivers an answer worthy of the journey.</p>