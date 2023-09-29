Discovering Waheeda

I discovered old Hindi films through my grandfather. A few years after his retirement, my uncle got home a DVD player and my grandfather used it to the fullest. He would bring DVDs of old Hindi films and watch them. I joined him on many occasions. He is a fan of Waheeda Rehman, I guess most men of the time were mesmerised by her beauty. Once while we were watching the title track of Chaudhvin Ka Chand, I translated the lyrics to him. He didn’t quite understand poetry — the song translates to ‘are you the full moon or the dazzling sun? Whatever you are, I swear you are beyond comparison.’ He said the lyrics described her perfectly. My grandmother, who was listening to all this, said, “They’re not really so beautiful, it’s the make-up.” Women sure envied her!