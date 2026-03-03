<p>Actress Sapthami Gowda has expressed her frustration with paparazzi and youtubers filming celebrities from uncomfortable and inappropriate angles. </p><p>On Tuesday, the <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kantara-chapter-1">Kantara</a></em> actress took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt message addressing this ongoing issue. In the post, she urged the paps to focus on the work of celebrities rather than objectifying their bodies.</p><p>Describing this behaviour as completely unacceptable, she called out the few individuals who are actively indulging in these activities. Her post has gained significant attention online, with many social media users showing their support for her stand.</p><p>Her statement read, “As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue.</p>.Kannada cine actor kills drunk live-in partner with help of boyfriend, his aide.<p>Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work.</p><p>This behaviour, carried out by a few individuals, is disrespectful and unacceptable.</p><p>We are here for our craft.</p><p>We are here for our <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cinema">cinema</a>.</p>.<p>We unequivocally condemn deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles. They are clear violation of dignity and will not be normalized or tolerated. We expect those covering events to maintain professionalism, basic respect, and decency.</p><p>We stand united in setting this boundary. We stand in solidarity with every woman who has experienced this – and we will continue to support one another in demanding respect.”</p>.<p>Another story is read: “There are journalists and media friends who have shown immense respect and with whom we have felt extremely secured with. We request them to support us against these handful who are brutal in how they capture and project the ladies."</p><p>Fresh off her performance in <em>The Rise of Ashoka</em> with Sathish Ninasam, the 29-year-old actress is now in the middle of script narrations. She’s busy exploring new genres and reading fresh scripts, and fans can expect an update on her upcoming slate soon.</p>