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DJ Fred Again announces India tour, Bengaluru concert on December 13

Sharing the announcement on his Instagram handle on Tuesday Fred said he received a lot of messages from India.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsBengaluruMumbaiDelhiConcertindia tour

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