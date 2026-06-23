DJ Fred Again announces India tour, Bengaluru concert on December 13

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/grammy">Grammy</a>-winning British DJ Fred Again is set to make his India debut with shows in Delhi, Mumbai and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.<p>These three newly announced dates will have Fred perform music live from the very first album <em>Actual Life</em> releases through to the most recent releases from <em>USB</em>. This will be his first live shows since Italy in September 2025 and his only live tour this year, according to a press release.</p>.Bengaluru: Concerts, talks and more on World Music Day.<p>Known for his deeply emotional, high-energy electronic music, he will perform in Delhi's Leisure Valley Ground on December 5, Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 12 and in NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on December 13.</p>.<p>Sharing the announcement on his Instagram handle on Tuesday Fred said he received a lot of messages from India. "India...It’s happening. Finallyyyyy. All live shows Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru. Haven’t had this many messages from a place since we first toured Australia! We are beyond excited to come," he wrote in the caption.</p>.<p>The tour is presented by BookMyShow. </p>