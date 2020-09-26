Do not need social media validation but open to constructive criticism, says 'Crackdown' actor Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem, who impressed fans with his performance in Voot Select's series 'Crackdown', says that he does not strive for or need social media validation but is open to constructive criticism.

The actor adds that his 'real struggle' in the film industry began after he got his first break at the age of 21, too young to be cast opposite established actresses. Moreover, not a lot of writers were coming up with scripts for people his age.

In an exclusive interview with DH, Saleem also gets candid about the preparation that went behind playing a physically demanding character in the Apoorva Lakhia-helmed series

(Edited excerpts from the interview)

What prompted you to take up Crackdown?

Action is one of my favourite genres and I have never done anything like this. I was quite excited when the offer came my way. All I had to do was get the physicality and the emotional aspect of the character right.

How did you prepare to play the physically demanding character in the series?

I had been doing Yoga and kickboxing for six months even before the offer came my way. Once I took up the show, I had to train for two and a half hours daily for five months. It was quite difficult to make dietary changes and have broccoli and all as I come from a food family. The action director Javed played a role in helping us get the body language right.

What are the advantages of working in the digital space?

I enjoy working in the OTT space as there is no (added) fear associated with it. However, there is a box office pressure when you do movies. So, when you work in the digital medium, you get the freedom to focus on your acting skills. Moreover, you get to play a lot of new roles.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I was on the verge of joining a Hotel Management course when I asked my father for one year to explore this (film/modeling industry). He agreed and I luckily got my first film within one year itself.

Would it be fair to say that you got your first break without facing too many hardships?

I got my first film in the first year itself after auditioning for it for eight months. My real struggle started after that. I was merely 21 back then and not every script is written for someone my age. There was a conjecture that the makers would have to cast a new actress opposite me as the established stars had a certain screen age.

How do you deal with criticism?

I tend to take constructive criticism in my stride while ignoring random negativity. In general, I just do not need any social media validation.

Are you open to acting in movies made in regional languages?

I want to act in languages the I know and understand. I do not know any of the regional languages. However, I will try to lean one if I want to work with a particular director.

Any dream roles?

Like I said, I am an actor and I just want to act. Earlier I wanted to play a gangster or a policeman on the screen. However, the ultimate goal right now is to play as many layered characters as possible rather than focusing on specific professions.