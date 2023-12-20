Documentary on Bengali actor-director Aparna Sen selected for world premiere at Rotterdam film fest

"First of all, the joy to make a film on someone whom I deeply love and respect both as a person and a filmmaker... such a person is rare in today's world. Secondly, in my 15 years of cinematic journey, I have never been able to crack Rotterdam. I have been to many other top film festivals but always thought Rotterdam was a tough nut to crack. The main satisfaction of entering such a top film festival is that I might have been able to make something which might be universal. That is how I see my subject," he said.