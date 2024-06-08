Documentary that calls for repeat watching

Director:Jennie Livingston
Cast:Brooke Xtravaganza, André Christian, Dorian Corey
There is something thoroughly poignant about Jennie Livingston’s multi-award-winning landmark documentary ‘Paris is Burning’ (1990) on New York’s once-thriving ball culture, where young African-American and Latino LGBTQ persons found a safe place. In this community, they could be themselves, explore their desires and dreams and experience being in the limelight. Pride Month is a good time to re-examine the bouquets and the brickbats this docu-feature has gathered over the years. Bouquets for the searing honesty of its stars, for the very fact that it was brave enough to take its viewers quietly, unobtrusively into a world that would have been terribly alien to them in the 1990s.
Nearly seven years in the making, the documentary tells the stories of gay men, drag queens and transgender women, all of whom gathered to participate in sometimes fun and often intense competitions ranging from catwalking on runways, fashion battles, dance face-offs, etc. The contestants represented ‘houses’ (gangs of friends), essentially their families as most of them had run away from their homes and were ostracised by the rest of the society.
The feature’s triumph lies in its ability to extract truths from its protagonists; words that encompass an entire lifetime of longing, pain, desire, alienation, call it what you will. There’s Venus Xtravaganza who says she likes to compete as a “spoiled rich white girl” because “they get what they want, whenever they want it”. Despite its many awards, Livingston was later criticised for her voyeuristic portrayal, which critics said was meant only for “middle-class White America’s eyes”. Still, it is a documentary worth sitting through, despite its blurriness and aged feel, at least to appreciate how far we have come when it comes to LGBTQ rights.
Published 08 June 2024, 03:53 IST