Documentary that calls for repeat watching

The feature’s triumph lies in its ability to extract truths from its protagonists; words that encompass an entire lifetime of longing, pain, desire, alienation, call it what you will. There’s Venus Xtravaganza who says she likes to compete as a “spoiled rich white girl” because “they get what they want, whenever they want it”. Despite its many awards, Livingston was later criticised for her voyeuristic portrayal, which critics said was meant only for “middle-class White America’s eyes”. Still, it is a documentary worth sitting through, despite its blurriness and aged feel, at least to appreciate how far we have come when it comes to LGBTQ rights.