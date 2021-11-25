Documentary tracing Krumbiegel’s botanical feat to release on November 29

A documentary on the life of celebrated landscape architect and botanist Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel will be released on Monday, November 29.

Best known for his work at Bengaluru’s Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Krumbiegel began his professional life in Germany. Titled ‘The Maharaja’s German Gardener’, the documentary will premiere at an event at the Bangalore International Centre and will also be released on YouTube.

Krumbeigel, known among Bengalureans for bringing distinguished aesthetics to the city’s gardening culture, especially Lalbagh, has also been part of Bengaluru’s heritage considering his contributions to the Mythic Society and in conserving the city’s monuments.

The documentary’s director Ganesh Shankar decided on the project after a chance meeting with the gardener’s great-granddaughter Alyia Krumbiegel at the Mythic Society five years ago. "I was surprised that such a person was known only among some sections of society like conservationists and activists,” Shankar said. "I felt the story of a man who transformed several aspects of Bengaluru needs to be told, at a time when the city seems to be witnessing a tussle between development and its green heritage."

The project was stuck despite lakhs of rupees of investment and got moving only after the German consulate extended help, the film director said.

"We retraced Krumbiegel’s steps and travelled to Baroda, where he first landed before coming to Mysuru and Ooty where he worked on the summer palace,” Shankar said.

"We covered his work in Travancoor palace, KRS Garden, Jamshedpur’s Jubilee Park, Rajghat (Delhi) and captured his contributions to Kew Gardens (London) and Dresden Park. We have to remember that all this is happening against the backdrop of climate change. His story has never been more relevant,” Shankar added.

Alyia Krumbiegel, who lives in the UK, told DH that she was humbled by the outcome of her meeting with Shankar. “Krumbeigel has always been far more than my great grandfather. My grandmother only told me little snippets of a faraway magical place

that she missed desperately. I'm still starstruck as I find out more and more about his life,” Alyia said.

Talking about the city’s rapid development, she said: “We must accept that life is very different now than a century ago, but infrastructure development doesn’t need to happen at the cost of heritage.

“Do you not smile when the tabebuia bloom in bursts of yellow and pink? Spare a few minutes sitting under a tree to celebrate the man who was German by birth, but his heart always belonged to India and I know he will be smiling,” Alyia said.

She hoped that the documentary will tell youngsters about Bengaluru’s green heritage. “We have to remember that all that we do is teach the next generation who will walk in our footsteps one day,” she said.

