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Does Kannada cinema reward talent or lineage? The nepotism debate returns

Access may get you through the door once. Nepotism is about how many chances you get after you do.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 22:31 IST
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