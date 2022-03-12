'Dog' movie review: Channing Tatum shines in touching comedy drama

Dog

Cast: Channing Tatum, Kevin Nash, and Ethan Suplee

Director: Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin

Language: English

Rating: 3/5

Actor Channing Tatum's latest movie Dog is a watchable comedy drama that caters to those fond of sweet and simple realistic stories. In other words, it can be enjoyed only if one keeps his or her expectations in check.

Dog revolves around an Army Ranger who is entrusted with the responsibility of escorting a dog to her handler's funeral. The protagonist and his new companion undertake the long journey from Washington to Arizona only to find themselves in unusual/unexpected situations. The plot is fairly simple and doesn't try to be too ambitious or philosophical, which works in its favour. Its impact is enhanced by the sincere writing.

Each scene lays the groundwork for the touching climax, the hallmark of good storytelling. The film does not digress too much as there aren't too many subplots. This bears testimony to the fact that the writers have a clear vision. The scenes involving the lead character and 'man's best friend' are, however, the film's soul. The reel relationship's evolution feels organic and should appeal to animal lovers.

Some of the sequences, especially the one featuring the protagonist's first meeting with the dog, tickle the funnybone but arent as quirky as they could have been. Similarly, the scenes involving Channing's interaction with women too feel forced. Moreover, the track involving 'Gus' could have been fleshed out a bit more as it was quite engaging while it lasted.

Coming to the performances, Channing underplays things quite beautifully in a role that does not really push him out of his comfort zone. Kevin Nash shines in the few scenes he appears in. The chilled-out yet somewhat paranoid Gus is quite a departure from the 'Big Daddy Cool' persona he donned as a professional wrestler. The rest of the cast, which includes names such as Jane Adams and Ethan Suplee, serves its purpose even though none of the actors gets much scope individually.

Technical aspects such as editing and cinematography are sufficient given the genre.