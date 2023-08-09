'Don 3' announcement: Ranveer Singh replaces SRK as the new Don

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has replaced the ‘King of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘Don’. The makers put end to all the rumors by unveiling the Don 3 teaser.
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani shared the news on their social media handles, posting a first-look video of the actor in the titular character.
Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role in both of the previous Don franchise films. Ranveer Singh has now been formally chosen to play the role of the next 'Don' in the much-awaited installment.
In the teaser, Ranveer is seen seated facing away from the camera in a high-rise building. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as the Don, and then turns to face the camera while wearing a leather jacket and boots.
Earlier, Farhan had said that he will take the film series forward in a new interpretation with "an actor whose talent and versatility" he has long admired. The movie will be released sometime in 2025.
The third installment of Don marks a reunion between Farhan and Ranveer after eight years. They worked together in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 movie Dil Dhadakne Do.
Reports suggest that Farhan has penned the story of the third installment in collaboration with Pushkar and Gayatri of Vikram Vedha fame.
Musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, consisting of Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, will continue scoring the music for the film.