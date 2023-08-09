'Don 3' announcement: Ranveer Singh replaces SRK as the new Don

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has replaced the ‘King of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘Don’. The makers put end to all the rumors by unveiling the Don 3 teaser.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani shared the news on their social media handles, posting a first-look video of the actor in the titular character.

Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role in both of the previous Don franchise films. Ranveer Singh has now been formally chosen to play the role of the next 'Don' in the much-awaited installment.