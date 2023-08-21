Dono: Rajveer Deol starrer’s album winning hearts all over internet

Rajshri & Jio Studios produced and Avnish Barjatya directed 'Dono' has been winning hearts all over the internet. Not just the teaser, but also the film's title track that was recently released was well received at all fronts by the music lovers.

The title track was launched by Rajshri’s OG pair – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree earlier this week and the song left music lovers across the country smitten! The fans kept appreciating how wonderful the song is, but even Bollywood personalities gave a thumbs up to the song.

Armaan Malik’s magical voice on musical trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy’s timeless composition along with Irshad Kamil’s lyrics has made the title track already a chartbuster!

'Dono’s' album has eight soothing songs strong that promises wedding season hits and the album is a bouquet of all genres and moods.