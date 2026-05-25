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'Don't belittle Rajmohan': Krishna asks Vishal to give Egmore MLA a 'chance' after CM Vijay appoints him to film ministry

After Arun Vijay and Raghava Lawrence defended Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's decision of allocating the film portfolio to Egmore MLA Rajmohan, now actor Krishna has come out in his support.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 04:50 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsTamil NaduTamil CinemaVijayTrendingKrishnavishal actorJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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