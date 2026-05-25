Dear mr. Vishal, do not belittle minister #Rajmohan or his capabilities, how can you estimate his ministry without knowing how he is going to run it. ur 3 point suggestion is fair enough but u the same man who gave an interiview asking producers not to make small films. https://t.co/QyJOsCDzd9
Our CM is also new to his job, how come you don't have an opinion there. By the way, i hope u remember how u left me high n dry when I had an issue. Before winning you said "wait until elections r over " but after u won.. u excused urself from the issue. Let's give Rajmohan a… https://t.co/QyJOsCDzd9
Happy to see #CMJosephVijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs but it's disheartening to see honorable minister #Rajmohan to be in charge as minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or…