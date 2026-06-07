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'Don't blame the actress': Ashika Ranganath backs Janhvi Kapoor amid 'Peddi' controversy

Ashika Ranganath has come out in support of Janhvi Kapoor and has urged the audience to blame the system and not the actress.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 05:16 IST
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Screenshot of Ashika Ranganath's Instagram Story

Screenshot of Ashika Ranganath's Instagram Story

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Published 07 June 2026, 05:16 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanJanhvi KapoorControversyTrendingTelugu filmAshika RanganathFilmyzilla

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