'Don't blame the actress': Ashika Ranganath backs Janhvi Kapoor amid 'Peddi' controversy

<p>Director Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama <em>Peddi</em> starring<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-charan"> Ram Charan</a> has found itself at the center of a heated controversy.</p><p>Fans and critics have called out the movie for hypersexualising and objectifying Janhvi Kapoor as she plays Ram's love interest Achiyyamma and for the inappropriate zoom-ins on her body.</p><p>While many slammed the makers for their approach, some are also criticising Janhvi for taking up such a role.</p><p>Now, Ashika Ranganath has spoken on the issue and has already picked her side.</p><p>Ashika has supported Janhvi and has urged the audience to blame the system and not the actress.</p>.'Peddi' director Buchi Babu Sana issues unconditional apology over controversial scenes.<p>Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ashika shared a post that detailed how actress become a glamourous interlude between action sequences.</p><p>Alongside the post, she wrote in the caption while defending the actress, "Don't blame the actress. Blame the system and the makers who still thinks this is what sells. Actors often work within the opportunities available to them, hoping to be a part of bigger films and reach wider audiences. If female characters feel underwritten, the responsibility lies more with the writing and filmmaking choices than with the women playing those roles."</p>.'Peddi' director Buchi Babu Sana issues unconditional apology over controversial scenes.<p><strong>Buchi Babu Sana issues apology</strong></p><p>Issuing an unconditional apology, the national film award winner said that the team has decided to modify the controversial scenes from the film.</p><p>"As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously," Buchi Babu wrote on X.</p><p>He added, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize." </p><p>Buchi Babu further assured the fans that the controversial scenes would be modified duly. </p><p>"After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities," he wrote.</p><p>The director concluded his statement by thanking the viewers who shared their views "honestly and sincerely".</p>.<p><strong>Janhvi Kapoor allegedly opposed controversial scenes, fans show chats</strong></p><p>In another twist to the whole Peddi controversy saga, Janhvi Kapoor's fan pages have seemingly showed the chats of the actor alleging that the actress had opposed the inappropriate and controversial scenes.</p><p>Sharing a screenshot of an alleged conversation with Janhvi, the fan pages claim that the actress has raised concern about the issue.</p><p>In one of the message that dates back to October 30, Janhvi allegedly said that he asked the director to not zoom-in on inappropriate parts.</p><p>"I told him no b**b and waist shots," Janhvi wrote.</p><p>In another message from the same chat, Janhvi allegedly praises Ram Charan for taking a stand for her.</p><p>She wrote, "And Ram sir is so sweet he also yelled at him and said you will not take such angles of her ever again. So he got upset.”</p>.<p>While the fan pages have also showed a video of the alleged conversation with actor, Janhvi hasn't publicly addressed the controversy yet. Hence, the authenticity of the chat and the screenshots remain questionable.</p><p><em>Peddi</em> was released on June 4 and has since earned Rs 191 crore worldwide.</p>