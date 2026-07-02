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'Don't defend yourself': Kangana Ranaut slams Ram Kapoor for his attitude on 'Lock Upp'

During the judgement day episode, Kangana Ranaut had schooled the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor for his behaviour.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 07:16 IST
Entertainment NewsKangana RanautTrendingram kapoorFilmyzilla

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