'Don't defend yourself': Kangana Ranaut slams Ram Kapoor for his attitude on 'Lock Upp'

<p>The new season of <em>Lock Upp</em> is serving drama every day. </p><p>And taking the drama one notch up with every episode is one of the most controversial inmates, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-kapoor">Ram Kapoor</a>.</p><p>Ram has been receiving flak for his comments on infidelity and also for his inappropriate actions.</p><p>Just recently, he forcibly kissed a much younger inmate Varun Yadav on his lips in an impromptu moment during a conversation.</p><p>Every now and then, he is also being called out for his attitude on the show.</p><p>Now, during the judgement day episode, Kangana Ranaut had schooled the <em>Bade Achhe Lagte Hain</em> actor for his behaviour.</p>.Internet outraged as Ram Kapoor forcibly kisses Varun Yadav in 'Lock Upp' Season 2.<p>Kangana began with asking Ram that if he thinks he is too big for the show why did he choose to be a part of it in the first place.</p><p>"Ramji, you shouldn't have taken the game so seriously. And if you think that you are too big for this jail, then why did you come here? To show your stupidity?," Kangana said.</p><p>Ram, being his usual self, quickly started defending himself. "When the time comes, I will own my truth as well as, or better than, anybody here," he said.</p><p>Kangana warned him and replied, "Don't defend yourself if you want to improve."</p><p>Earlier in the show, host Farah Khan, too, had advised him to "not become a background actor".</p><p><em>Lock Upp</em> Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.</p>