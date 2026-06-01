<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taapsee-pannu">Taapsee Pannu</a> has opened up about the time when she felt pressured to have a flat midriff and taking extreme measures to achieve that.</p><p>Addressing how her obsession with a flat stomach did her more harm than good, she urged women to not fall for the unrealistic beauty standards and instead embrace their bodies.</p><p>In a series of Instagram stories shared on Sunday (May 31), Taapsee revealed her obsession and explained that how the bulge in the lower belly area is not always fat.</p><p>She said, "I remember I had this obsession because while growing up, I was extremely fit, but I never understood why the lower belly fat always stayed. I worked out intensely almost to an extent that I overpushed myself, and rightly said, when you overpush yourself, it rings an alarm in your brain that your body needs protection."</p>.'Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta': Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams 'Chunnari Chunnari' remake.<p>Explaining how it does more harm than good, she continued, "So instead of actually losing water retention, the body starts retaining it and then that lower belly fat, which might actually not just be fat, it’s also water retention, it stays, and it increases by overworking out, which I really believe people, especially girls should not do."</p><p>She further added that every woman has a different physique and every day is a different day because of hormonal changes. So, by default one's midriff will look different every day. And more importantly, no two women's midriffs will look the same.</p><p>"It cannot look like any other girl, so you need to accept this. I accepted it very late after really torturing myself, and then I realised that there are some days it happens and there are some days it doesn’t happen. My nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal explained it to me how it’s actually important to have that little bit of fat, a little bit of water retention under the belly because that’s where your reproductive organs are, and they need protection, and by virtue of being a woman, you need that protection. It's healthy for you," she continued.</p>.Anushka Sharma beams with joy, cheers for Virat Kohli as RCB register their second big win in IPL final.<p>Taapsee concluded by urging women not to torture themselves for that perfectly flat midriff which is nothing but a myth.</p><p>"So just to get those picture-perfect Instagram pictures, please don't torture yourself. It's supposed to be healthy to have that little bit of bulge and have that fat there. Please don't torture yourself," she concluded.</p>.<p><strong>Taapsee Pannu's upcoming projects</strong></p><p>On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama <em>Assi</em>.</p><p>She will be next seen in <em>Gandhari </em>where she will play a fierce mother who is on a mission to rescue her kidnapped daughter. Directed by Devashish Makhija and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film is set to release on Netflix this year.</p>