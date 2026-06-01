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'Don't torture yourself': Taapsee Pannu opens up about her 'obsession' with a flat midriff, warns girls against it

Taapsee Pannu has recently opened up about the time when she felt pressured to have a flat midriff. She also revealed that she took extreme measures to achieve that.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 07:03 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram</p></div>

Credit: Instagram

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Published 01 June 2026, 07:03 IST
Entertainment NewsTaapsee PannuTrendingBollywood actorFilmyzilla

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