#Drishyam is one of the great film ever made in indian cinema and it's very tough to write and execute the almost concluded story into another sequel and #JeetuJoseph done that brilliantly with #Drishyam2 👏 when the announcement came I really didn't liked the idea even though… https://t.co/SVwHwkaKlp pic.twitter.com/qq4lLrIdBZ