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'Drishyam 3' box office collection: Mohanlal's thriller storms past Rs 100 crore worldwide

The Mohanlal-starrer has earned Rs 117 crore worldwide by the end of day 3 becoming the second fastest Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 04:27 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 04:27 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingMohanlaldrishyam 3Jeethu Josephbox office collectionFilmyzilla

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