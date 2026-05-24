<p>Just three days after its release, <em>Drishyam 3</em> has already stormed past the massive Rs 100 crore milestone globally.</p><p>As per reports, the Mohanlal-starrer has earned Rs 117 crore worldwide by the end of day 3. Despite witnessing a dip on Friday, the film emerged as a winner on its opening weekend.</p><p>The film opened to an impressive streak and earned Rs 15.85 crore on its opening day followed by Rs 11.05 crore on Day 2 and Rs 13.70 crore net in India on Day 3 marking a significant jump of 24 percent from Friday.</p><p>Overseas, the film earned Rs 25 crore on Day 3 alone taking it's gross collection to Rs 70 crore.</p><p>In total, the film has earned a gross collection of Rs 117.17 crore worldwide.</p>.<p><strong>Second fastest Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore</strong></p><p>Interestingly, the film has become the second fastest Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore. The film has achieved the milestone in 58 hours. The first spot is dominated by another Mohanlal starrer, <em>L2: Empuraan</em> (2025).</p><p>As per industry reports, the Malayalam version of the film emerged as the biggest contributor by earning Rs 11.65 crore net. The Telugu version earned Rs 1.20 crore while Tamil version earned Rs 0.60 crore. The Kannada version earned Rs 25 lakhs.</p>.'Drishyam 3' movie review: A cue to end the franchise.<p>Celebrating the milestones, Mohanlal also took to X and thanked fans for making the third film of the franchise a hit.</p><p>He wrote, "Thank you for carrying this journey with us for 13 years. Your love, support, and belief in this story continue to humble us every day. #Drishyam3 running successfully in theatres near you."</p>.Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' takes box office by storm with Rs 43.37 crore opening.<p><strong>Drishyam 3 fans reactions</strong></p><p>The Jeethu Joseph directorial has been receiving mixed reviews. While some are hailing the film for its story and Mohanlal's performance, others are calling it the weakest of all the three films in the franchise.</p><p>However, some fans are already defending the film.</p><p>A fan <a href="https://x.com/cris_rmfc/status/2058392828443869589">wrote on X</a>, "i don’t get why people say D3 is the weakest in the franchise. it’s clearly better than D2 in every aspect. D1>D3>D2."</p><p>Another went on to declare the film as one of the greatest films ever made in the Indian cinema.</p><p>Check out some of the fans' reactions below:</p>