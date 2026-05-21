<p>Georgekutty is back with new struggles and this time has to face the repercussions of his past actions.</p><p>The highly-anticipated Malayalam crime thriller <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drishyam-3">Drishyam 3</a></em> was released in theatres on Thursday (May 21) which also coincides with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohanlal">Mohanlal's</a> 66th birthday. And the early fans reactions are already hinting at another success in the massive hit franchise.</p><p>As per reports, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jeethu-joseph">Jeethu Joseph</a> directorial has already earned Rs 35 crore in pre-sales and is eyeing an Rs 40 crore opening.</p><p>While some are hailing the third part, others have mixed-to-negative reviews to share.</p><p>Expressing excitement over the film, a user wrote on X, "Superb first half, intense tension building & interval sequence So far much better than D2 FH."</p>.<p>Another wrote, "A decent first half, similar to the first part, focusing mainly on Georgekutty and his family, Gradually builds the drama and tension, but ends with a BANGER interval block No one saw it coming!!!!"</p><p>A third wrote, "First half is slower than usual. But makes up in intervel As usual the unraveling on the second half is the key. It's all depends on 2nd half (sic)."</p><p>While a fourth said, "Done with the first half. Starts with a slow note and picks up after some point. Same template as usual. The film needs an extraordinary second half to turn the table."</p><p>Another posted, "First Half. A Very slow paced Drama, focussed (sic) mainly on Georgekutty’s Family; with a Interval Twist. Second Half is the key!"</p>.<p>While it's too early to draw conclusions, going by the fan reviews, the film appears to be a decent-to-good watch with the second part earning all the praise and emerging as the main highlight.</p><p>Requesting the audience to not share the spoilers, Aashirvad Cinemas shared a post on X which said, 'Say No To Spoilers".</p>.<p>The third part brings back Mohanlal as Georgekutty and Meena as Rani Georgekutty. The film picks up years after <em>Drishayam 2</em> events and chronicles the life of Georgekutty as his past secrets come to haunt him.</p><p>However, it is still unclear if this will be the final part of the franchise or if there's more to the tale of Georgekutty and his family.</p><p>The film also features Asha Sharath, Krishna Prabha, Veena Nandakumar, Esther Anil, Siddique, Ansiba Hassan, Santhi Mayadevi and others.</p>