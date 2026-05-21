Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Drishyam 3' FDFS: Mohanlal's thriller stuns fans with 'interval twist'

The third part in the Drishyam franchise was released on Mohanlal's 66th birthday. Fans applaud the thriller for it's exciting interval twist.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 06:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 06:32 IST
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentFilmMollywoodTrendingMalayalam cinemaMohanlaldrishyam 3Jeethu JosephFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us