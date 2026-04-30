<p>The wait is finally over for fans of the <em>Drishyam</em> franchise. The makers of Drishyam 3 released the first teaser on Wednesday evening. With superstar Mohanlal reprising his lead role as Georgekutty, Jeethu Joseph’s direction has further intensified the hype surrounding the third instalment. Set for release in theatres on May 21, <em>Drishyam 3</em> promises a powerful ending to Georgekutty’s journey in its final chapter.</p><p>Releasing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote, “#Drishyam3 Official Teaser</p><p>https://youtu.be/IVH0umuNU-k</p><p>Worldwide Release | May 21st 2026”</p>.<p>The teaser opens by revisiting <em>Drishyam</em>’s history through a dual-perspective recap. The events of the first film are recounted through the eyes of Georgekutty (Mohanlal). In contrast, the summary of the sequel shifts the focus to the perspective of his adversaries within the police force.</p><p>“In the summary of the sequel, a policeman’s voice provides a chilling insight into the investigation. It's a closed case that refuses to stay shut. We realized too late that while we thought we were stalking him, it was actually he who was staying one step ahead, watching us."</p><p>Georgekutty is heard saying, “I am nothing more than an ordinary person living for my family. But when a dangerous guest invaded our privacy and threatened our very existence, I did what was necessary. We ensured he was sent back for eternity, making certain he could never return to haunt our lives again.”</p>.Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer 'Patriot' to release in April.<p>The sequence then transitions to a scene featuring Mohanlal’s character, Georgekutty, as he is shown in a moment of deep reflection and prayer inside a church.</p><p>He says, "This battle of mine began the day I was born. I had no one to call my own. After much slogging and struggle, I built a family for myself. When there came a time that could shatter it, I acted without thinking about repercussions or consequences. In the process, I did not realise how many people I had hurt. Now, I am scared, sir, I don't know who else is out there watching!"</p>.<p>Ever since its initial announcement, <em>Drishyam 3</em> has been the subject of intense fascination among cinema lovers. While originally slated for an April 2 release, the movie was postponed due to the West Asian conflict, a critical overseas territory for the movie. The film is now officially locked for a May 21 release, coinciding with Mohanlal's birthday.</p>