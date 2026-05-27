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'Driven by personal vendetta': Makers of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' hit back at Vashu Bhagnani over 'baseless allegations'

As per Taurani, the accusations are part of a personal vendetta, designed specifically to disrupt the theatrical release of their film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 08:53 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsVarun DhawanTrendingFilmyzilla

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