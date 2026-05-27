<p>Just as Vashu Bhagnani’s claims were beginning to create a massive buzz within the industry, Ramesh Taurani has finally broken his silence. He has issued a direct response to the allegations just ahead of the theatrical debut of <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/varun-dhawan-avoids-clash-with-yashs-toxic-shifts-hai-jawani-toh-ishq-hona-hai-to-june-12-3927523">Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</a></em>.</p><p>Speaking out on the controversy, Taurani dismissed Vashu Bhagnani's recent claims as entirely groundless. </p><p>As per Taurani, the accusations are part of a personal vendetta, designed specifically to disrupt the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/entertainment/from-ramayana-to-awarapan-2-top-6-most-anticipated-bollywood-movies-of-this-year-3956762">theatrical release </a>of their film, <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em>.</p>.‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer: Varun Dhawan's film promises chaos and comedy.<p>In a statement, Taurani said, “Our association with Mr Bhagnani dates back to 1995, when we generously offered him a 50 per cent partnership and a producer credit on a project for which we had laid out all the groundwork. Coolie No. 1 went on to become a massive box office hit and gave Mr Bhagnani a kick-start in the industry."</p><p>"Over the years, we continued to extend our heartfelt support and good wishes to him. It is out of respect for this long-standing relationship that we chose to remain silent until now. However, Bhagnani remains determined to spread misinformation via various platforms including social media.”</p>.'Kuch alag karne ke liye banake dekha humne': David Dhawan breaks silence on AI babies in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' teaser row.<p>Questioning Vashu Bhagnani's decision to approach Bihar’s Katihar Court instead of a local jurisdiction in Mumbai, the official statement said, “Suspiciously, he has also chosen to file a legal complaint in Katihar Court in Bihar – over 2000 kms away from Mumbai. He decided to take legal action against all associated with our film rather than engage in direct dialogue.”</p><p>Further alleging “targeted negativity” by Vashu Bhagnani, the statement read, “We are deeply disheartened and disappointed by Bhagnani’s conduct. We urge the public to not pay heed to such targeted negativity. We maintain that we are the absolute and lawful owners of the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai.”</p>.‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ teaser: Varun Dhawan romances Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde in this chaotic rom-com.<p>Finally, they concluded their statement by saying justice will prevail amid the ongoing dispute with Vashu Bhagnani.</p><p>“Since this matter is sub judice, this will be the only statement we shall be making at this time. We have full faith in the legal system of our country and are confident that justice will prevail. To our beloved audiences, we promise a complete David Dhawan entertainer on the 5th of June, in a cinema near you,” the statement concluded.</p>.<p><strong>About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</strong></p><p>Directed by David Dhawan, <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em> is an upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in key roles. </p><p>The story allegedly revolves around a married couple whose relationship falls apart under the weight of conflicting ambitions, sending them down a path of separation and unexpected new love stories. The movie is slated for a theatrical release worldwide on June 5, 2026.</p>