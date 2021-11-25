'Drushyam 2' movie review: Venkatesh's impeccable performance makes 'Drishyam 2' remake a must-watch

Cast: Venkatesh, Meena, Naresh, and Nadhiya

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Rating: 3.5/5

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 emerged as a digital blockbuster earlier this year because of its sincere performances and watchable climax. It, however, wasn't a flawless film by any stretch of the imagination as the underwhelming opening hour catered to 'Lalettan' fans only. Drushyam 2, its Telugu remake, is an improved version of the original that proves to be a showreel for Venkatesh.

The film revolves around what happens when the protagonist and his family, who are still to come to terms with the events that transpired six years ago, have to confront ghosts from the past. The story stays faithful to the one seen in Drishyam 2 but makes a better impact due to the top-notch execution and crisper pace.

A film with family elements can work only if one is able to relate to the bonds between the characters. This is where Drushyam 2 hits the right notes. The chemistry between Venkatesh and his family feels organic. This becomes clear in a scene in which a visit from the cops interrupts a sweet conversation between the main characters.

Meena's scenes with her 'sister' are another highlight of the film as they highlight Jyoti's maternal instincts. The big twist feels more convincing in Drushyam 2 than it did in Drishyam 2.

That said, Drushyam 2 has a couple of shortcomings. Like all remakes, It is unlikely to appeal to die-hard fans of the original version as they are familiar with the twists and turns. Moreover, a lighter sequence involving a conversion between Rambabu and a 'friend' over a drink falls flat. These, however, aren't major issues in the larger scheme of things.

Coming to the performances, Venkatesh is the backbone of the film. He is regarded as the choice of the family audience with movies like Anari, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and even the recent Narappa. The character of Rambabu gels with this image quite well. His expressive eyes do the talking in several scenes, especially in the second half, which is the hallmark of an actor par excellence. He is supported reasonably well by Meena, who lives up to the standards she set for herself in Drishyam 2. Nadhiya and Naresh come across as foils to each other, something that did not quite happen in the original version. The rest of the cast serves its purpose.

There isn't much scope for songs and the makers rightly refrain from stuffing the narrative with unnecessary numbers as it keeps the film realistic. Technical aspects, such as editing and sound design, have been handled with competence.