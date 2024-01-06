'Dry Day' review: Anti-drink satire with zero fizz

Sadly, it has a great premise, and decent actors in Jitendra Kumar (of TVF Pitchers' fame), Shriya Pilgaonkar and Annu Kapoor. It begins interestingly enough in Jagodar, a fictitious town somewhere in north India, seething with unemployment, petty politics and roaming wastrels getting sloshed through the day. If the writers and the creatives had put their minds to it, this could well have been a gritty version of 'Panchayat' (Amazon Prime) which was, incidentally, also headlined by Kumar. Instead, it wants to jump like a drunken rabbit from a Bhansali-inspired Holi song to hunger strikes, street fights, baby shower songs, self-immolations, and political chicanery. Exhausting and repetitive, the movie that wants to be a dramedy only ends up giving the hapless viewer the feel of a halfway house.