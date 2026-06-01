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Dua Lipa marries Callum Turner in an intimate ceremony in London

Pop sensation Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner got married in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London in the presence of close friends and family.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:56 IST
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