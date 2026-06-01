<p>Pop sensation Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are married.</p><p>The couple got quietly married in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London in the presence of close friends and family.</p><p>The <em>Levitating</em> singer ditched the traditional white wedding gown for an ivory Schiaparelli couture skirt suit designed by Daniel Roseberry for her big day. She paired the outfit with matching gloves, Christian Louboutin shoes, and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones.</p><p>Callum, however, kept things simple and opted for a navy suit and tie.</p>.'Don't torture yourself': Taapsee Pannu opens up about her 'obsession' with a flat midriff, warns girls against it.<p>Dua, 30, and Callum, 36, started dating in 2024. The <em>New Rules</em> singer confirmed their engagement to Turner in an interview in 2025 after months of speculation.</p><p>According to <em>People</em>, Dua and Callum first sparked romance rumours in January 2024.</p><p>In an earlier interview with British Vogue, Dua said, "I've never been someone who really thought about a wedding or dreamed about what kind of bride I would be."</p><p>She added, "I never really understood the significance of it. This decision to grow old together, to build a life together and be best friends forever is a really special feeling."</p>.<p>On the professional front, Dua is known for tracks such as <em>New Rules, Don't Start Now and Levitating,</em> among others. </p><p>Callum, on the other hand, has been in projects such as <em>Masters of the Air, The Capture</em> and <em>Rosebush Pruning</em>. He is also known for featuring as Theseus Scamander in the <em>Fantastic Beasts</em> film franchise.</p><p><em>(With inputs from PTI)</em></p>