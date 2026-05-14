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'Due to unavoidable reasons': Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' 9 am shows cancelled hours before release despite CM Vijay's approval

Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' ran into last-minute delays and the 9 am special shows were cancelled. The update reportedly came after theatre owners cited financial woes ahead of the film's release on May 14.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:10 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:10 IST
Entertainment NewsThalapathy VijayVijayTrendingsuriyaTrishaTamil filmJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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