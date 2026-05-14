'Due to unavoidable reasons': Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' 9 am shows cancelled hours before release despite CM Vijay's approval
Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' ran into last-minute delays and the 9 am special shows were cancelled. The update reportedly came after theatre owners cited financial woes ahead of the film's release on May 14.
9am and 930am shows are cancelled, online bookings will be refunded automatically and counter bookings can collect the refunds from box office after 9am. Other shows are placed on hold with no clarity on the release time yet, will update once we get any info!! #Karuppupic.twitter.com/OA8TGc1sed