Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘King of Kotha’ released

Waited long enough to show you all this film and now it's almost time. See you all in cinemas this Onam 2023 but before that..



Here is the #KOKTrailer - https://t.co/PEvJDs4Cqu#KingOfKotha @AishuL_ @actorshabeer @Prasanna_actor #AbhilashJoshiy @NimishRavi @JxBe @shaanrahman… pic.twitter.com/6RAe0ipgm4