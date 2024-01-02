'Dunki' continues to win hearts, crosses Rs 400 crores at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is indeed enjoying a phenomenal run at the theaters across the globe. People from all age groups, families along with their loved ones continue to enjoy this heart-warming film, through the holiday season.
The strong word of mouth has constantly fuelled the film, with families thronging the theatres for pure feel good cinema. Resulting in commercial and critical acclaim for Dunki. The movie has garnered an impressive 400.40 crore worldwide. Crossing the 400 crore barrier, the movie is all set to cross 200 crore at the Indian box office.
With Dunki's phenomenal success, Shah Rukh Khan has made a hat trick in 2023. With Pathaan, Jawan, and now Dunki, the King Khan has ruled the box office for the entire year.
Pathaan grossed Rs. 1,050.30 crore, whereas Jawan grossed Rs. 1,148.32 crore lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki has crossed Rs. 400 crore keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.
Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.
A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, the film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now running in theaters successfully.