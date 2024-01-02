'Dunki' continues to win hearts, crosses Rs 400 crores at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is indeed enjoying a phenomenal run at the theaters across the globe. People from all age groups, families along with their loved ones continue to enjoy this heart-warming film, through the holiday season.

The strong word of mouth has constantly fuelled the film, with families thronging the theatres for pure feel good cinema. Resulting in commercial and critical acclaim for Dunki. The movie has garnered an impressive 400.40 crore worldwide. Crossing the 400 crore barrier, the movie is all set to cross 200 crore at the Indian box office.