Dunki: Drop 3 - Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, a poignant melody released!

Following the musical journey that was kickstarted by Dunki Drop 2, Lutt Putt Gaya, the anticipation for the Sonu Nigam track was at an all-time high amongst audiences.

Crafted by the musical maestro Pritam, this melody first featured in Dunki Drop 1, the video unit of the film, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Nigam after a considerable hiatus.

The duo, known for creating magnetic melodies and moments over the years, is set to recreate their magical synergy in this hauntingly beautiful track - Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se.

Unveiled today, Dunki Drop 3, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, weaves a captivating narrative, adding another layer of emotion to an endearing film that narrates a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. The song delves into the profound ache of yearning for one's homeland, a sentiment that resonates deep within the hearts of those separated from their roots in pursuit of a brighter future.