'Dunki' Drop 6: Diljit Dosanjh brings his vivacious energy to the SRK-starrer's new song ‘Banda’

Dunki promotions are in full swing and adding more to its excitement the makers treated the fans and the audiences with a new song, Dunki Drop 6, titled Banda.
Recently, SRK was also seen promoting the movie at 'The Vox Cinema' and Global Village in Dubai, where he was seen in a grand event promoting the film. The event was attended by a massive crowd of lakh fans.
The song titled as Banda seems be a peppy track that introduces the fans and the audiences to Shah Rukh Khan's character Hardy. The song is crooned by Diljit Dosanjh while the lyrics to the song are penned by Kumaar and the music is composed by Pritam.
Shah Rukh Khan's introduction song will bring excitement to the fans and audiences.
The audience's excitement is well witnessed on the advance booking windows where the film has already started creating records and has also surpassed several big films.
Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.
A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.