'Dunki' first-day first show: SRK fans celebrate inside theatres

The video shows fans going berserk watching the ‘King of Bollywood’ and grooving with him on Lutt Putt Gaya. The movie has opened to a great response from the audience and people have hailed the director for delivering another masterpiece.

Vicky Kaushal shines as Sukhi in the film and others too aced their performances. Shah Rukh Khan ends 2023 with another great film.

It has been a dream year for King Khan with back-to-back blockbusters.

As much as Dunki is a special film for SRK, it's indeed a special one for the director Rajkumar Hirani as it marks his completion of 20 magnificent years in the entertainment industry.

Having delivered films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, he is one of the few whose films have more-often-than-not tasted success.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.