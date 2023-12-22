'Dunki' movie review: Hirani, Khan deliver a cheerful experience

In the world of Rajkumar Hirani, all the main characters have an uncanny sense of innocence that they bring to life. It changes the course of everyone around them. It was Munna, Rancho, and PK in his earlier films. In Dunki, it is Hardy.

All these characters have a lot of things in common. They may not have the mind for things that are traditionally considered intelligent, but they show unparalleled empathy that guides their way of life. On one look, Dunki may even seem like a mix-match of Hirani’s previous works and easy to put away with a smirk of ‘been there, done that’ argument. However, when thought of as an extension of his way of storytelling that finds meaning in everything through comedy, it makes a tremendous run.

Shah Rukh Khan embodies that archetypal Hirani protagonist who is not as flamboyant as Munna nor as wilfully curious as Rancho. He is just someone who knows how to turn things around in his favour against all odds — fighting soldiers in the desert or just dousing off the rage of mothers. Shah Rukh Khan becomes Hardy effortlessly as he mounts Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon, and Rajkumar Hirani’s screenplay to bring out the struggle of people living a life of desperation.

A desperation that makes them turn their back on their own country so as to find a living in another. A desperation that they hope to overcome by crossing the border and reaching the land beyond the oceans. Dunki delves into many such ideas with a playful use of humor and emotions that manage to get you closer to the core of this feeling. It gets a bit entangled with too many things happening, making it difficult to provide a micro-release of emotions at times. But, in parts that are meant to pull your heartstrings as a whole, the film doesn’t fail itself.

The film has a sense of old-age romance running through its veins — it reminds you of the epic love story, Veer Zaara. At the end, it is also the resolution to the love story that provides a major release for the entire film and its serious subject matter. Hirani’s storytelling creates a gateway to understanding this complicated feeling of home and identity through a small thread of love and longing. The tragedy that is prevalent in reality is never hidden away due to the film’s light-hearted layering. Rather, the end leaves you with a feeling of loss, which you experience through Hardy. It is the same feeling endowed by the suffering of thousands who went in search of a better life.