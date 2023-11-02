SRK treats fans with 'Dunki Drop 1' on his 58th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan gave a glimpse of his upcoming movie Dunki by releasing Dunki 'Drop 1' on Thursday on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

The pan-India film, directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. It arrives in cinema halls on December 22.

The 1.48 minute-long clip of Dunki, shared on social media, appears to show Shah Rukh Khan and his friends characters on a challenging journey.