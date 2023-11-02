SRK treats fans with 'Dunki Drop 1' on his 58th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan gave a glimpse of his upcoming movie Dunki by releasing Dunki 'Drop 1' on Thursday on the occasion of his 58th birthday.
The pan-India film, directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. It arrives in cinema halls on December 22.
The 1.48 minute-long clip of Dunki, shared on social media, appears to show Shah Rukh Khan and his friends characters on a challenging journey.
In one of his #AskSRK sessions on X, SRK received few queries about the comedy-drama film, which will mark his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.
"#Dunki is done and very beautiful. A little like life itself," the 57-year-old actor said in response to a fan who asked about the film's status.
Dunki is backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.
The film will be Shah Rukh's third release of 2023. He made a return to leading roles with Pathaan and Jawan, which was released in January and September respectively. Both films have crossed the Rs 1000 crore-mark at the global box office.