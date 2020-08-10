ED grills Rhea Chakraborty again in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Actress and model Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family for the actor’s death, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second round of grilling session on Monday.

Rhea, her brother Showik and their father Indrajit Chakraborty were seen going inside the ED office together in the morning.

The trio, along with Rhea’s former manager Shruti Modi, chartered accountant Ritesh Shah, was grilled. Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was also questioned. Sushant’s friend Sandip Singh too is likely to be summoned by the ED.

.On Friday, Rhea, Showik, Modi and Shah appeared before the ED. On Saturday, Showik appeared again and left the ED office only on Sunday morning.

The statements of Rhea and Showik, who were business partners of Sushant Singh Rajput in a company and others, are being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and they asked about his personal businesses, income, investments and financial dealings.

Details of two properties of Rhea - one in Khar and another in Navi Mumbai - have also been sought by the ED.

The under-construction Khar property was booked by Rhea in 2018, much before she entered a relationship with Sushant. It may be recalled, last week the ED had recorded the statement of Sushant’s chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar and his house manager Samuel Miranda.

The two companies of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhealityx Private Limited and Innsaei Ventures Private Limited are being examined by the agency. In Vividrage Rhealityx Private Ltd, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, are partners.