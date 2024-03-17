Ed Sheeran captivates audience at Mumbai concert, promises fans to return next year

As the crowd erupted in joy after watching the two musicians perform together on a 360-degree circular revolving stage, Dosanjh in Punjabi said, "A loud round of applause for Sheeran". Sheeran, on his part, said "Mumbai, make some noise for Diljit."

"Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come!" the British artiste shared in an Instagram post.