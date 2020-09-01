Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn welcome first child

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Tuesday announced that he and wife Cherry Seaborn have become parents to their first child, a baby girl whom they have named Lyra.

Sheeran, who was on a social media hiatus since last December, gave an update to fans on Instagram.

"A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her," the "Shape of You" hitmaker wrote.

Requesting privacy, Sheeran said both the mother and child were doing "amazing".

"... we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back," he added.

Reports about the couple expecting a child started circulating in August.

Sheeran and Seaborn, who have been in a relationship since 2015, tied the knot in a low-key ceremony last January.