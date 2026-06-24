'Eetha', 'Toxic' set for Raksha Bandhan Box Office clash

<p>The final week of August is set for a major box office battle as Yash’s <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> and Shraddha Kapoor’s <em>Eetha </em>will be releasing just two days apart. </p><p><em>Toxic</em> will hit theatres on August 26, followed by <em>Eetha</em> on August 28 during the Raksha Bandhan weekend.</p><p>The clash pits two stars returning after career-defining blockbusters. Yash’s last release, <em>KGF: Chapter 2</em>, grossed over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, while Shraddha Kapoor’s <em>Stree 2</em> became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films.</p>.Shraddha Kapoor leaves fans spellbound in 'Eetha' first look.<p>The release is particularly significant for <em>Toxic</em>, which has endured a long and turbulent release journey. The Yash-starrer was originally slated for an April 2025 release before being pushed to March 19, 2026. </p><p>It was then postponed again to June 4 before the makers finally locked August 26 as the new release date after multiple delays.</p><p>Now, after months of uncertainty, Toxic finally has a confirmed release date, but instead of enjoying a clear run at the box office, it will find itself in a direct face-off with Shraddha Kapoor's <em>Eetha. </em></p>.'Toxic' release date: Yash starrer to now release in August after multiple delays.<p>Directed by Geetu Mohandas, <em>Toxic</em> is a father-son revenge drama set in Portuguese-ruled Goa and features a star-studded cast. <em>Eetha</em>, directed by Laxman Utekar, is a biographical drama based on legendary Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.</p><p>While <em>Toxic</em> enters the race as the early favourite due to its scale and pan-India appeal, <em>Eetha</em> is banking on strong storytelling and word-of-mouth. With both films targeting different audiences, the festive weekend could witness one of the most intriguing box office face-offs of the year.</p>