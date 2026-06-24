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'Eetha', 'Toxic' set for Raksha Bandhan Box Office clash

After multiple delays, Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally set for release on August 26, only to face a box-office clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha two days later
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:27 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:27 IST
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentbox officeclashYashRaksha BandhanShraddha Kapoorbox office collectionFilmyzilla

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