<p><em>Aishwarya Vasudevan</em></p>.<p>In an era of cinema dominated by high-decibel characters and plotlines, ‘Ek Din’ arrives as a breath of fresh air, using silence as its most powerful tool. It is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Thai gem ‘One Day’.</p>.<p>The film marks Sai Pallavi's highly anticipated Bollywood debut, and it is a masterstroke. She carries the same ethereal aura that captivated audiences in ‘Premam’ (2015). Opposite her is Junaid Khan, who plays a character that feels like a natural extension of his persona — shy, awkward, and a man of few words. As the ‘invisible’ Dinesh (Dino), he captures the ache of a man secretly in love with his colleague Meera (Pallavi), yet lacking the courage to even start a conversation.</p>.‘Kara’ movie review: Same drama in natty wrapping.<p>Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film refuses to race through its two-hour runtime. Instead, it lingers on moments that matter. The plot kicks into gear during an office trip to Japan, where a twist of fate grants Dino his wish to spend a day with Meera. ‘Ek Din’ explores the idea of living a lifetime’s worth of emotions in just 24 hours.</p>.<p>Khan and Pallavi’s ‘mushy’ yet grounded chemistry works because it is established platonically. The soundtrack by Ram Sampath is a highlight, with vocals, especially by Arijit Singh, adding a lingering melancholy.</p>.<p>In a world of incessant VFX, ‘Ek Din’ banks on the natural beauty and organic tones of Japan to enhance its grounded realism.</p>.<p>‘Ek Din’ prioritises emotional texture over dramatic tropes, letting silence do the heavy lifting and leaving a bittersweet ache that feels both intimate and incomplete.</p>