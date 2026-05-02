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'Ek Din' movie review: Bittersweet tale of love in Japan

The film marks Sai Pallavi's highly anticipated Bollywood debut, and it is a masterstroke.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 23:33 IST
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Ek Din
2026
2.5/5
Director:Sunil Pandey
Cast:Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan
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Published 01 May 2026, 23:33 IST
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