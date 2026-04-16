<p>Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's upcoming romantic drama <em>Ek Din </em>has unveiled a new trailer.</p><p>The new trailer gives a glimpse into a tender, innocent and multi-layered emotional story highlighting hope and the power of magic.</p><p>With romance and emotions taking the centre stage in this delicate love story, the soulful music adds to the beauty of the film.</p><p>Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Sunil Pandey makes his debut as a director for the project.</p>.<p>The trailer starts with Junaid Khan's super shy character who is in love with a woman from his office. Despite the two working in the same office, Junaid Khan has to gather courage to speak to Sai Pallavi.</p><p>While Junaid quietly hopes to be Sai Pallavi's lover, even if it's for one day, she is in love with another man from her office.</p><p>However, destiny has other plans as on their official trip to Japan, Sai Pallavi meets with an accident and is later diagnosed with Transient Global Amnesia (TGA), a condition which results in short-term memory loss., remembering only Junaid.</p><p>This is when Junaid's wish come true and Sai ends up believing that he is her lover. What follows is love, romance and heartbreak.</p><p>With soft, tender and a mix of old school and newage love at its core, <em>Ek Din </em>is an amalgamation of emotions, silences and a more retrospective love story.</p>.'Immensely proud of the epic results': Ranveer Singh pens heartfelt tribute to 'Dhurandhar' franchise team.<p>Junaid Khan made his acting debut in the 2024 Netflix historical drama <em>Maharaj. </em>He then starred in 2025's <em>Loveyapa,</em> alongside Khushi Kapoor.</p><p>As for Sai Pallavi, <em>Ek Din</em> marks her Bollywood debut.</p>