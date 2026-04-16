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'Ek Din' new trailer: Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's one-day love story is a tale of magical love

Sai Pallavi is set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Ek Din' starring alongside Junaid Khan in this tender love tale.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 12:06 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 12:06 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanBollywood moviesTrendingSai PallaviNew filmJunaid KhanFilmyzilla

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