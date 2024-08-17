'Emily in Paris S 4' review: Still silly, still addictive

It is five episodes into the fourth season and Emily continues to blissfully play cat-and-mouse with her eager suitors. And aren't we glad! We, its equally vacuous viewers, need her to be like this — silly, airy, blithe and as 'delulu' as she pleases. Where is the fun otherwise in lazily admonishing Gabriel for his utter incapacity to make a move on Emily instead of giving us weak-kneed ones half-smiles or feeling a twinge of pity for poor stolid Alfie? And now that the second part (to be released on September 12) will be in Bella Italia, and the promo already has a dishy Italian skier, Emily can continue to play eeny, meeny, miny, moe with her men, and we will watch, despite ourselves. Now, where's my raspberry sorbet?