Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'

Los Angeles: Emma Stone claimed her second Academy Award on Sunday, winning the best actress trophy for her role as a woman revived from the dead in the dark comedy Poor Things.

An emotional and flustered Stone began her speech by explaining that her mint green strapless gown had just ripped in the back.

"My dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.' I'm pretty sure," she joked, referring to Ryan Gosling's campy performance at the ceremony of the Oscar-nominated song from Barbie.

"This is really overwhelming. My voice is also a little gone. Whatever," she said.