Empower, don’t patronise, says insightful short film

As he practised theatre, he developed an interest in photography. He soon found himself learning about the “language of cinema”. Punith worked in projects like ‘Ondalla Eradalla’ (2018), ‘GPS’ (a short film by Raghunandan Kaanadka) and a yet to be released feature film, to adapt himself to the camera, and move on from theatre. “It was initially difficult because the entire approach is different in cinema,” shares Punith. Along with Raghunandan and Kiran Kumar and a few others, Punith started a writing company called Flaunge Writers’ Block and began working towards honing his writing skills. He has also worked on the recent Cannes winner ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones To Know’ (directed by Chidananda S Naik), and was on the writing team of Punith Rajkumar’s ‘Gandhada Gudi’ and a few web series which are yet to take off.