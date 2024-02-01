Emraan Hashmi offers a sneak peek into his intriguing character from ‘Showtime'

Emraan Hashmi has been the talk of the town ever since he essayed the role of a menacing villain in Salman Khan starter Tiger 3. After leaving an indelible mark with the villainous role, Emraan is all set to leave his fans and followers impressed yet again with an upcoming show Showtime.
The actor has raised the anticipation among the audience as he shared a glimpse of his look from Showtime. Emraan took to his social media handle to offer a peek into his character from the upcoming project.
The actor looks polished in a dark grey shirt paired with a grey-beige printed stole. The glimpse of Emraan’s character from Showtime is sure to raise the bar of excitement among the audience a notch higher.
In the movie, Emraan will be seen sharing the screen alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran and Vijay Raaz in key roles.
Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime will take you through the journey of the world that stays behind the camera. The much-anticipated promo of Showtime will be unveiled on 13 February and the show will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar from 8th March, 2024.