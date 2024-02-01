Emraan Hashmi offers a sneak peek into his intriguing character from ‘Showtime'

Emraan Hashmi has been the talk of the town ever since he essayed the role of a menacing villain in Salman Khan starter Tiger 3. After leaving an indelible mark with the villainous role, Emraan is all set to leave his fans and followers impressed yet again with an upcoming show Showtime.

The actor has raised the anticipation among the audience as he shared a glimpse of his look from Showtime. Emraan took to his social media handle to offer a peek into his character from the upcoming project.