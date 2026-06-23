Emraan Hashmi returns to horror with 'Rooh'; Mayank Sharma-directorial set for 2027 release

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emraan-hashmi">Emraan Hashmi</a> is set to return to the fan-favourite horror genre. People have long associated the actor with the category. And rightly so. Over the years, he has given cult hits like <em>Raaz</em> and <em>Murder 2.</em></p><p>Emraan is set to star in <em>Rooh</em>, a musical-horror film directed by Mayank Sharma, the creator-director of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prime-video">Prime Video's</a> <em>Breathe</em> franchise. </p><p>The film is scheduled to release in 2027.</p>.Emraan Hashmi & Disha Patani’s 'Awarapan 2' set to release on August 14, 2026.<p>An announcement video was shared on Instagram by Vicked Films.</p><p>The caption of the post read, "You won’t see it coming. You will feel it forever. #ROOH Releasing in 2027. In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."</p>.Aemond kisses his mother Alicent in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3; fans horrified and disgusted.<p>The film is said to be a grand spectacle that blends horror with music, powerful storytelling and remarkable performances by the cast and the crew.</p><p>Emraan said that the film connected with him instantly.</p><p>"<em>Rooh</em> is a film that immediately connected with me because it brings together new-age horror, emotion and music in a very powerful way. This is a space that audiences have always associated with me, and the world Mayank is creating feels intense, emotional and cinematic. That is what excited me the most about <em>Rooh</em>, and I am really looking forward to audiences experiencing it on the big screen," Emraan said, as quoted by India Today.</p><p>Meanwhile, Emraan is also starring in <em>Awarapan 2, </em>a sequel to the 2007 film <em>Awarapan.</em></p><p>The film is set to release in theatres on August 14.</p>