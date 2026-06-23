Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Emraan Hashmi returns to horror with 'Rooh'; Mayank Sharma-directorial set for 2027 release

Emraan is set to star in 'Rooh', a musical-horror film directed by Mayank Sharma, the creator-director of Prime Video's 'Breathe' franchise. The film is scheduled to release in 2027.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 11:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 11:28 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmTrendingEmraan HashmiFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us