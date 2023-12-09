‘Hi Nanna’ review: Endearing tale of love and resilience

The film doesn’t follow the generic storyline of parents fighting for their child’s life. ‘Hi Nanna’ is more about love and sustaining a marriage, while coping with the intensity of illness. There are many places where Viraj and Varsha (later Yashna) cross paths with each other, and every encounter is carefully crafted to keep the narrative realistic and believable. The movie has appealing cinematography, and the settings add depth to the scenes. The film’s background music and the songs are engaging. ‘Hi Nanna’ announces itself as a fresh take on storytelling, and the audience can hope for more engaging narratives from Shouryuv.