‘Hi Nanna’ review: Endearing tale of love and resilience

Shouryuv’s directorial debut ‘Hi Nanna’ is driven by themes such as sustaining relationships, illness, traumatic amnesia and the role of destiny.
Nani, Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna play the lead roles of Viraj, Varsha (and Yashna) and their child Mahi respectively. While introducing the audience to the father-daughter duo, Shouryuv tries to create curiosity around the mother’s story. Mahi and their dog Pluto become catalysts for a twist to the tale.
Mahi is a six-year-old child struggling with cystic fibrosis. The father holds out hope, though the others in his life do not believe that she will survive. The story slips into a flashback that looks like a fairytale. For the larger part of the story, we are involved in the unfolding of events. Just when the audience gets curious and wants to learn more about the characters, we are left surprised.
The film doesn’t follow the generic storyline of parents fighting for their child’s life. ‘Hi Nanna’ is more about love and sustaining a marriage, while coping with the intensity of illness. There are many places where Viraj and Varsha (later Yashna) cross paths with each other, and every encounter is carefully crafted to keep the narrative realistic and believable. The movie has appealing cinematography, and the settings add depth to the scenes. The film’s background music and the songs are engaging. ‘Hi Nanna’ announces itself as a fresh take on storytelling, and the audience can hope for more engaging narratives from Shouryuv.